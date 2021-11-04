Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Increases In September

Eurozone producer price inflation increased in September, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Producer price inflation rose to 16.0 percent in September from 13.4 percent in August. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 15.2 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 8.1 percent in September from 7.4 percent in the previous month. Energy prices grew sharply by 40.7 percent from the last year.

Among other components, intermediate goods prices gained 15.2 percent. Prices of capital goods and durable consumer goods rose 3.5 percent, each. Non-durable consumer goods prices grew 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.7 percent in September, following a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.