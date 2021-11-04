U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip To 269,000

A day ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing another modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 30th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 269,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 283,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge down to 277,000 from the 281,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims decreased for the fifth straight week, once again falling to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.

Economic News

