Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces 2022 Spoken Word Tour

Iron Maiden's lead singer Bruce Dickinson will embark on an extensive North American spoken word tour early next year.
The two-month tour will kick off at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 17.
Each show, titled "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson," is split into two parts. The first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective.
"He is treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point," the band explained in an announcement.
The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject.
Tickets will go on sale Friday.
Tour Dates:
17 Jan - Ft Lauderdale, Parker Playhouse
18 Jan - Orlando, Plaza Live
20 Jan - Tampa, Theatre
21 Jan - Jacksonville, Florida Theatre
23 Jan - Atlanta, Tabernacle
24 Jan - Raleigh, Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
26 Jan - Nashville, Polk Theater
27 Jan - Columbus (OH), Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
29 Jan - Pittsburgh, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
30 Jan - Detroit, The Fillmore
01 Feb - Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
02 Feb - Albany, The Egg
04 Feb - New York City, The Town Hall
05 Feb - Boston, Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
07 Feb - Philadelphia, The Fillmore
08 Feb - Washington DC, Warner Theatre
10 Feb - Cleveland, MGM Northfield Park
11 Feb - Chicago, Vic Theatre
13 Feb - Minneapolis, Pantages Theatre
14 Feb - Milwaukee-Racine, Pabst Theater
16 Feb - Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
17 Feb - Oklahoma City, Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
19 Feb - Kansas City, Uptown Theater
20 Feb - Denver, Paramount Theatre
22 Feb - Dallas, Majestic Theatre
23 Feb - Houston, Stafford Centre
24 Feb - Austin, Paramount Theatre
26 Feb - Phoenix, Mesa Arts Center
28 Feb - San Diego, Balboa Theatre
01 Mar - Los Angeles, Orpheum Theatre
03 Mar - San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts
04 Mar - Portland (OR), Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
06 Mar - Seattle, The Moore Theatre
12 Mar - Las Vegas, House Of Blues
14 Mar - Vancouver (New Westminster), Massey Theatre
16 Mar - Victoria, Royal Theatre
18 Mar - Edmonton, Winspear Centre
20 Mar - Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre
21 Mar - Calgary, Jack Singer Concert Hall
23 Mar - Montreal, MTELUS
26 Mar - Ottawa, Algonquin Commons Theatre
27 Mar - Quebec City, Palais Montcalm
29 Mar - Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall
30 Mar - Kitchener, Centre in the Square
