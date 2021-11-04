Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces 2022 Spoken Word Tour

Iron Maiden's lead singer Bruce Dickinson will embark on an extensive North American spoken word tour early next year.

The two-month tour will kick off at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 17.

Each show, titled "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson," is split into two parts. The first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective.

"He is treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point," the band explained in an announcement.

The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject.

Tickets will go on sale Friday.

Tour Dates:

17 Jan - Ft Lauderdale, Parker Playhouse

18 Jan - Orlando, Plaza Live

20 Jan - Tampa, Theatre

21 Jan - Jacksonville, Florida Theatre

23 Jan - Atlanta, Tabernacle

24 Jan - Raleigh, Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center

26 Jan - Nashville, Polk Theater

27 Jan - Columbus (OH), Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

29 Jan - Pittsburgh, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

30 Jan - Detroit, The Fillmore

01 Feb - Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

02 Feb - Albany, The Egg

04 Feb - New York City, The Town Hall

05 Feb - Boston, Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center

07 Feb - Philadelphia, The Fillmore

08 Feb - Washington DC, Warner Theatre

10 Feb - Cleveland, MGM Northfield Park

11 Feb - Chicago, Vic Theatre

13 Feb - Minneapolis, Pantages Theatre

14 Feb - Milwaukee-Racine, Pabst Theater

16 Feb - Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

17 Feb - Oklahoma City, Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

19 Feb - Kansas City, Uptown Theater

20 Feb - Denver, Paramount Theatre

22 Feb - Dallas, Majestic Theatre

23 Feb - Houston, Stafford Centre

24 Feb - Austin, Paramount Theatre

26 Feb - Phoenix, Mesa Arts Center

28 Feb - San Diego, Balboa Theatre

01 Mar - Los Angeles, Orpheum Theatre

03 Mar - San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts

04 Mar - Portland (OR), Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

06 Mar - Seattle, The Moore Theatre

12 Mar - Las Vegas, House Of Blues

14 Mar - Vancouver (New Westminster), Massey Theatre

16 Mar - Victoria, Royal Theatre

18 Mar - Edmonton, Winspear Centre

20 Mar - Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre

21 Mar - Calgary, Jack Singer Concert Hall

23 Mar - Montreal, MTELUS

26 Mar - Ottawa, Algonquin Commons Theatre

27 Mar - Quebec City, Palais Montcalm

29 Mar - Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall

30 Mar - Kitchener, Centre in the Square

