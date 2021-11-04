January 4 Deadline For Employers With 100+ Employees To Get Workers Fully Vaccinated

Thursday, the Biden administration has announced a set of new policies that will protect workers and drive additional progress in getting millions of Americans vaccinated.



First, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is issuing a rule to require employers with 100 or more employees to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated by January 4 or tests negative for COVID at least once a week. This rule covers 84 million employees.



Second, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is issuing a rule to require that healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid are fully vaccinated by January 4. This rule covers more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 healthcare facilities around the country.



And third, to make it easy for businesses and workers to comply, the deadline for the previously announced requirement for employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated will be aligned with these new OSHA and CMS rules. This single, consistent deadline across all three requirements is January 4, 2022.



Any employee covered by the CMS or federal contractor requirement must have their final vaccination dose by January 4, the White House said. Employers covered by the OSHA rule will need to ensure their employees have received their final vaccination dose by January 4, with at least weekly testing required for unvaccinated employees after that.

On Wednesday, CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made a strong recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old should be vaccinated with the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. With their unanimous vote, more than 28 million children in the United States will become eligible for receiving Covid vaccine.

More than 700 children have lost their lives after getting infected by the disease in the United States, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a regular news conference.

With 83501 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 46,254,373, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

An additional 1905 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 750,435.

Michigan reported the most number of cases - 11,962 - while Pennsylvania - 181 - reported most Covid-related deaths.

37,009,990 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

