Philippines Data Due On Friday

The Philippines will release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for inflation and September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance.

Overall inflation is tipped to rise 0.48 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 4.8 percent yearly increase in September. Core CPI is expected to climb an annual 3.4 percent, up from 3.3 percent in the previous month. In August, imports surged 30.8 percent on year, while exports climbed an annual 17.6 percent for a trade deficit of $3.577 billion.

Japan will provide September data for household spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.8 percent on month and a decline of 3.9 percent on year. That follows the 3.9 percent monthly decline and the 3.0 percent annual drop in August.

South Korea will release September figures for current account; in August, the current account surplus was $7.51 billion.

Singapore will provide September data for retail sales; in August, sales were down 2.8 percent on year.

Taiwan will see October numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 2.58 percent on year following the 2.63 percent gain in September.

Indonesia will provide Q3 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.8 percent on quarter and 3.76 percent on year. That follows the 3.31 percent quarterly increase and the 7.07 percent yearly gain in the second quarter.

Thailand will release October numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 1.91 percent on year after gaining 1.68 percent in September. Core CPI is tipped to add 0.3 percent on year after rising 0.19 percent a month earlier.

