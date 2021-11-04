South Korea September Current Account Surplus Climbs To $10.07 Billion

South Korea had a current account surplus of $10.07 billion in September, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 7.51 billion in August.

The goods account surplus decreased to $9.45 billion, compared to the $12.11 billion figure in September 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.02 billion, from $2.08 billion in September last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.69 billion the year previously to $0.75 billion in September 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.