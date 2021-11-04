South Korea Has $10.07 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea posted a current account surplus of $10.07 billion in September, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 7.51 billion in August.

The goods account surplus decreased to $9.45 billion, compared to the $12.11 billion figure in September 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.02 billion, from $2.08 billion in September last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.69 billion the year previously to $0.75 billion in September 2021.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.11 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $9.78 billion in September.

Direct investment assets increased by $4.35 billion, and direct investment liabilities decreased by $0.34 billion.

There was a $7.76 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $7.83 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net decrease of $0.33 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was an increase of $5.91 billion in assets and an increase of $0.59 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $0.19 billion.

