European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production data from Germany and retail sales from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production for September. Economists forecast output to grow 1 percent on month, reversing a 4 percent fall in August.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due.

At 3.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes industrial production and non-farm payrolls data. Industrial output is expected to remain flat month-on-month in September versus a 1 percent rise in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases September industrial production figures. Output is seen rising 1.5 percent annually after climbing 1.8 percent in August.

In the meantime, retail sales from the Czech Republic and Hungary are due. The Czech retail sales are forecast to climb 4.9 percent annually in September.

At 4.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Germany's construction PMI data.



Half an hour later, September retail sales figures are due from Italy. Sales had increased 0.4 percent on month in August.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, the same rate as seen in August.

