Philippines Inflation Slows In October

The Philippines' inflation eased in October, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.6 percent annually in October, following a 4.8 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent rise.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 9.8 percent in October. Prices for restaurant, miscellaneous goods gained 3.8 percent and those of education rose 0.7 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of selected food and energy items, rose to 3.4 percent in October from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.9 percent in October, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that trade deficit increased to $3.995 billion in September from $2.266 in the same month last year.

In August, trade deficit was $3.509 billion.

Exports rose 6.3 percent annually in September, after a 18.9 percent increase in August.

Imports gained 24.8 percent yearly in September, after a 30.9 percent rise in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.