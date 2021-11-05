Singapore Retail Sales Grow In September

Singapore retail sales grew in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.8 percent fall in August.

Motor vehicle sales declined 2.0 percent annually in September, following a 17.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales 8.3 percent yearly in September, after remained unchanged in the preceding month.

Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment gained 66.1 percent and those of petrol service stations rose 22.3 percent. Sales of watchers and jewelry, and food and alcohol increased by 13.3 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, and wearing apparels and footwear rose by 7.1 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 6.0 percent in September, after a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.

