Denmark Industrial Production Drops In September

Denmark's industrial production declined in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent month-on-month in September, after a 3.3 percent growth in August. In July, output rose 6.4 percent.

Production of pharmaceutical decreased the most by 29.6 percent monthly in September and those of chemical industry and oil refineries declined 3.4 percent.

The industrial turnover gained 7.2 month-on-month in September.

For the three months ended in September, the industrial production rose 4.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.