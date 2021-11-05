France Industrial Production Declines Unexpectedly

France industrial production decreased unexpectedly in September, data released by the statistical office Insee said on Friday.



Industrial output fell 1.3 percent in September from August, when production was up 1 percent. Production was forecast to climb 0.4 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing output decreased 1.4 percent after rising 1.1 percent a month ago.

Within manufacturing, transport equipment manufacturing logged the biggest fall of 8.4 percent. Further, manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products was down 2.3 percent, while equipment goods output gained 1.3 percent.

Compared to February 2020, the last month before the first general lockdown, output dropped 5.9 percent in the manufacturing industry and by 5.2 percent in the whole industry.

