Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Increases In October

Austria's wholesale price inflation increased for the ninth month in a row in October, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index grew 15.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 13.5 percent rise in September.

Prices for old and residual materials accelerated 95.9 percent annually in October and those for iron and steel grew by 74.7 percent.

Prices for other mineral oil products and rubber and plastics rose by 64.1 percent and 58.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices rose 2.6 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.

Economic News

