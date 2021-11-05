Eurozone Retail Sales Log Unexpected Fall In September

Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in September, data published by Eurostat showed on Friday.

Retail turnover declined 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast sales to advance 0.3 percent.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco registered a monthly growth of 0.7 percent. By contrast, non-food product sales were down 1.5 percent.

Data showed that mail orders and internet sales declined 1.4 percent, while automotive fuel in specialized stores grew 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail turnover growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in September from 1.5 percent in August. The rate of growth was forecast to stabilize at 1.5 percent.

Retail sales in the EU27 dropped 0.2 percent on month in September but grew 3.2 percent from the same period last year.

