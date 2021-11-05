Czech Retail Sales Growth Eases In September

The Czech retail sales grew at a softer pace in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.6 percent growth in August.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 3.6 percent annually in September. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September.

Sales of non-food rose 0.9 percent and sales of food goods gained 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel decreased 0.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.