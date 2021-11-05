Taiwan Inflation Eases In October

Taiwan's consumer price inflation eased in October, mainly due to indices for vegetables and fruits, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics revealed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 2.58 percent year-on-year in October, following 2.63 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast a 2.58 percent increase.

The indices for fuels and lubricants surged 28.97 percent due to rising oil prices and a relatively lower comparison base.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices rose 1.43 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.3 percent mainly because of garments prices.

For the first ten months of 2021, the CPI increased 1.82 percent over the same period of previous year.

Data showed that wholesale prices grew 1.77 percent monthly and grew 14.78 percent annually in October.

