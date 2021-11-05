France Payroll Employment Rises For Third Time In Q3

French payroll employment increased for the third successive quarter, data published by the statistical office Insee revealed on Friday.

Private payroll employment increased 0.5 percent or 96,100 in the September quarter. Employment had advanced 1.4 percent in the second quarter and 0.8 percent in the first quarter.

At the end of September, private payroll employment exceeded its pre-crisis level by 0.9 percent or by +185,600 jobs.

Temporary employment increased again by 1.4 percent after 2.4 percent in the second quarter, data showed. Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment increased by 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

