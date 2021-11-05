World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Asian stock market sentiment was dampened as Chinese property debt woes re-emerged. European stocks remain firm as earnings optimism outweighs the Fed's taper impacts. American stock futures are in mildly positive territory. Dollar Index remains firm amidst expectations that October's Non-Farm payrolls data due later in the day would indicate strong labor market momentum. Bond yields mostly declined post the rate pause surprise by Bank of England. Crude oil prices rallied as OPEC+ stuck to its stance of gradual increase in supplies. Gold continued to move up as bond yields dipped post the Fed's recent taper announcements. Cryptocurrencies edged up in market capitalization. Bitcoin is trading near $61,000, while Ethereum is just 3 percent below the all-time high of $4,664.91 touched on November 3.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,158.20, up 0.09%

S&P 500 at 4,690.70, up 0.23%

Germany's DAX at 16,065.50, up 0.22%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,330.09, up 0.69%

France's CAC 40 at 7,036.78, up 0.70%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,362.75, up 0.68%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,611.57, down 0.61%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,456.90, up 0.39%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,491.57, down 1.00%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,870.51, down 1.41%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1532, down 0.17%

GBPUSD at 1.3439 down 0.44%

USDJPY at 113.86, up 0.10%

AUDUSD at 0.7370, down 0.39%

USDCAD at 1.2475, up 0.16%

Dollar Index at 94.52, up 0.18%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.53%, up 0.39%

Germany at -0.237%, down 6.76%

France at 0.104%, down 11.11%

U.K. at 0.8925%, down 5.25%

Japan at 0.057%, down 5.00%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $79.44, up 0.80%

Brent Oil Futures (January) at $80.89 up 0.43%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,795.15, up 0.09%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $61,656.51, down 0.43%

Ethereum at $4,504.98, down 0.71%

Binance Coin at $603.93, up 8.52%

Solana at $238.51, down 1.32%

Cardano at $1.99, down 2.16%

