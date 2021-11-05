Italy Retail Sales Steady In September

Italy's retail sales remained unchanged in September, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The retail sales value increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in September, same as seen in August.

On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 5.3 percent in September, after a 2.2 percent growth in the previous month.

Food sales gained 2.5 percent monthly in September and non-food product sales grew 7.3 percent.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.6 percent on month in September, after a 0.7 percent gain in August. The annual growth rose to 3.9 percent from 1.2 percent a month ago.

Economic News

