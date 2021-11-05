Wall Street Set To Open Higher Ahead Of Employment Reports

The monthly employment and unemployment data are the highlights on Friday. Employment is expected to jump by 450,000 jobs in October after rising by 194,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 238.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 30.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 89.00 points.

U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 128.72 points or 0.8 percent to 15,940.31 and the S&P 500 rose 19.39 points or 0.4 percent to 4,680.06, while the Dow climbed well off its worst levels going into the close but still edged down 33.35 points or 0.1 percent to 3,612.23.

On the economic front, the Employment Situation for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 450,000, while it was at 194,000 in the previous month.

The Labor Department's unemployment rate is expected to be 4.7 percent, while it was up 4.8 percent in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 710 and the U.S. rig count was 544.

The Fed Consumer Credit for September will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $15.5 billion, while it was up $14.4 billion in August.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will give opening keynote virtually before Energy and the Economy: Opportunities and Challenges of the Energy Transition event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 3.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares fell sharply amid property market jitters. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 35.30 points, or 1 percent, to 3,491.57, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended down 354.68 points, or 1.4 percent, at 24,870.51.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 182.80 points, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 29,611.57, while the broader Topix closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,041.42.

Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 28.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,456.90 and gained 1.8 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 30.90 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,777.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 49.34 points or 0.71 percent. The German DAX is adding 35.71 points or 0.49 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 35.75 points or 0.50 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 10.83 points or 0.09 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.62 percent.

