U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside On Upbeat Jobs Data

Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday, extending the advance seen over the past several sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 124 points.

The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. employment increased by more than expected in the month of October.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 531,000 jobs in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 312,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 425,000 jobs compared to the addition of 194,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With employment increasing by more than expected, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September, hitting its lowest level since March of 2020. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 4.7 percent.

The Labor Department described the job growth as widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

The upbeat jobs data is likely to add to optimism about the outlook for the despite lingering concerns about supply chain issues and rising inflation.

Stocks may also continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has lifted the major averages to record highs on largely upbeat earnings news.

Signals the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise interests may also continue to generate buying interest even as the central bank begins scaling back its asset purchases.

Extending a recent upward trend, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs during trading on Thursday. The narrower Dow bucked the uptrend, however, with the blue chip index closing modestly lower.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 128.72 points or 0.8 percent to 15,940.31 and the S&P 500 rose 19.39 points or 0.4 percent to 4,680.06, while the Dow climbed well off its worst levels going into the close but still edged down 33.35 points or 0.1 percent to 3,612.23.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.83 to $79.64 a barrel after plunging $2.05 to $78.81 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $29.60 to $1,793.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $2.30 to $1,795.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.91 yen versus the 113.76 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1527 compared to yesterday's $1.1554.

