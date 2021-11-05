Upbeat Jobs Data May Lead To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks poised to extend their recent upward trend.

The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. employment increased by more than expected in the month of October.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 531,000 jobs in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 312,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 425,000 jobs compared to the addition of 194,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With employment increasing by more than expected, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September, hitting its lowest level since March of 2020. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 4.7 percent.

The Labor Department described the job growth as widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

The upbeat jobs data is likely to add to optimism about the outlook for the despite lingering concerns about supply chain issues and rising inflation.

Stocks may also continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has lifted the major averages to record highs on largely upbeat earnings news.

Signals the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise interests may also continue to generate buying interest even as the central bank begins scaling back its asset purchases.

Extending a recent upward trend, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs during trading on Thursday. The narrower Dow bucked the uptrend, however, with the blue chip index closing modestly lower.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 128.72 points or 0.8 percent to 15,940.31 and the S&P 500 rose 19.39 points or 0.4 percent to 4,680.06, while the Dow climbed well off its worst levels going into the close but still edged down 33.35 points or 0.1 percent to 3,612.23.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 partly reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped continually propel stocks to new record highs.

Another batch of upbeat earnings news helped generate further buying interest, as most major companies continue to report better than expected quarterly results.

Qualcomm (QCOM) posted a standout gain after the chipmaker reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Traders also continued to react positively to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank announcing plans to scale back its asset purchases but signaling it won't be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, notable losses by Dow Inc. (DOW), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Travelers (TRV) contributed to the modest pullback by the Dow.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing another modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 30th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 269,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 283,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge down to 277,000 from the 281,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims decreased for the fifth straight week, once again falling to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened much more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $80.9 billion in September from a revised $72.8 billion in August.

Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $74.1 billion from the $73.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider than expected trade deficit came as the value of exports tumbled by 3.0 percent to $207.6 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.6 percent to $288.5 billion.

Qualcomm helped lead a rally by semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging up by 3.5 percent to a new record closing high.

Notable strength also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 gain posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index. The index also finished the session at a record closing high.

On the other hand, tobacco stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index down by 2.7 percent.

Financial stocks also saw considerable weakness, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index slumping by 2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.83 to $79.64 a barrel after plunging $2.05 to $78.81 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $29.60 to $1,793.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $2.30 to $1,795.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.91 yen versus the 113.76 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1527 compared to yesterday's $1.1554.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors digested recent policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England and awaited key U.S. payroll data due later in the day for further clues on the economic outlook.

Chinese shares fell sharply amid property market jitters after Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. and three of its units had their shares suspended.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 35.30 points, or 1 percent, to 3,491.57, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended down 354.68 points, or 1.4 percent, at 24,870.51.

Kaisa said on Thursday its finance unit had missed a payment on wealth management products it guaranteed in the latest sign of stress in the nation's beleaguered real estate industry.

Japanese shares ended lower as the yen firmed up and data showed Japan's household spending fell in September. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 182.80 points, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 29,611.57, while the broader Topix closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,041.42.

Honda Motor declined 3.1 percent after the automaker cut its full-year profit forecast by 15 percent. Toyota Motor and Nissan fell 1.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Gaining giant Nintendo rose over 3 percent after upgrading its full-year net profit forecast.

Meanwhile, Australian shares eked out modest gains as the country's central bank boosted its 2022 growth forecast in a quarterly round up of the economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 28.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,456.90 and gained 1.8 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 30.90 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,777.20.

Gold miners Evolution, Newcrest and Northern Star Resources jumped 4-6 percent as bullion advanced after the Bank of England defied market expectations by keeping interest rates on hold.

Woodside Petroleum lost 1.8 percent after the energy group reduced its share of gas reserves in the Greater Pluto project by about 10 percent.

Link Administration soared 8.6 percent on news the share registry firm would consider a fresh A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) offer from private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Seoul stocks declined amid an institutional sell-off, with financial, steel and chemical heavyweights leading losses on worries about possibilities of Chinese stagflation.

The Kospi average dropped 13.95 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 2,969.27. Financial top cap Kakao Bank tumbled 4.7 percent and steelmaker Posco gave up 4.2 percent.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Friday as investors mull the global interest rate outlook and keep a wary eye on China's property sector.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. and three of its units had their shares suspended today after Kaisa's finance unit missed a payment on wealth management products it guaranteed, the latest sign of stress in the nation's beleaguered real estate industry.

While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

Rheinmetall AG, an integrated group, has rallied after reporting an increase in sales for the nine-month period ended in September.

Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG has also jumped after reporting turnaround results for its third quarter.

British banks are also rising despite the U.K.'s 10-year government bond yields hitting a one-month low on the Bank of England's dovish monetary policy stance.

Beazley has soared. The insurance company said the momentum from the first half has persisted into the second with rate rises and premium growth that have exceeded the Group's expectations.

On the other hand, IAG has moved to the downside after warning of a wide than expected loss of 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) for 2021.

German chemicals group Lanxess has also fallen after the company warned of cost pressures weighing on its 2021 profits.

In economic news, investors have shrugged off data showing that German industrial production unexpectedly declined in September.

German industrial production dropped 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, slower than the revised 3.5 percent decline seen in August, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a monthly increase of 1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 1 percent, in contrast to the 2.2 percent increase in August.

Separate data published by IHS Markit revealed that the downturn in Germany's construction sector continued in October largely due to material shortages and acute price pressures.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.7 in October from 47.1 in September.

U.S. Economic Reports

After reporting a slowdown in the pace of job growth over the two previous months, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. employment increased by more than expected in the month of October.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 531,000 jobs in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 312,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 425,000 jobs compared to the addition of 194,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With employment increasing by more than expected, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September, hitting its lowest level since March of 2020. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 4.7 percent.

At 9:30 am ET, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is due to give the opening keynote virtually before an Energy and the Economy: Opportunities and Challenges of the Energy Transition event.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on consumer credit in the month of September at 3 pm ET. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $15.6 billion.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Peloton (PTON) are plummeting in pre-market trading after the fitness equipment maker reported a wider than expected fiscal first quarter loss and slashes its full-year sales forecast.

Sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) is also seeing significant pre-market weakness after reporting a wider than expected third quarter loss on revenues that missed analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of Pfizer (PFE) are likely to see initial strength after the drug giant said a study found its Covid-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent.

Travel services company Expedia (EXPE) may also move to the upside after reporting third quarter results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

