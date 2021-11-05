Lee Greenwood Announces '40 Years Of Hits' Tour Dates

Country music legend Lee Greenwood has announced dates for his upcoming "40 Years Of Hits" Tour.
The 40-plus date tour will kick off on January 15 as part of the Country Music Cruise in Florida. It will conclude on September 24 at Western Park Amp in Vernal, Utah.
"This announcement is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a record year for us," said Greenwood. "I have not done such a major tour in many years, normally it is one or two in a row and back home. This tour is going to have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between."
40 Years of Hits Tour Dates:
Jan. 15-18 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise
Feb. 25 — Reidsville, N.C. @ Showcase Theater
Feb. 26 — Liberty, N.C. @ Showcase Theater
March 4 — Newberry, S.C. @ Opera House
March 5 -— Columbia, Tenn. @ The Mulehouse
March 9 — Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Fest
March 10 — Daytona, Fla. @ Full Throttle Bike Week
March 12 — Weirsdale, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Opry
March 13 — Ft Pierce, Fla. @ Sunrise Theater
March 22 — Crossville, Tenn. @ Palace Theater
March 31 — Wausau, Wisc. @ Grand Theater
April 1 — Sheboygan, Wisc. @ Weill Center
April 2 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Pablo Center
April 8 — Watseka, Ill. @ Watseka Theater
April 9 — St Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater
April 28 — Mayetta, Kans. @ Prairie Band Casino
April 29 — Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino
April 30 — Onamia, Minn. @ Grand Casino
May 1 — Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridgeview Center
May 12 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Pabst Theater
May 13 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theater
May 14 — Marion, Ill. @ Civic Center
June 24 — Fredericksburg, Texas @ Rockbox Theater
July 4 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Countess
July 7 — Clayton, N.Y. @ Opera House
July 8 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino
July 9 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino
July 10 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen
July 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen
Aug. 3 — Albert Lea, Minn. @ Freeborn County Fair
Sept. 17 — Lodi, Calif. @ Grape Fest
Sept. 22 — Richfield, Utah @ RHS Theater
Sept. 23 — Cedar City, Utah @ Heritage Theater
Sept. 24 — Vernal, Utah @ Western Park Amp
(Photo: Gage Skidmore)
