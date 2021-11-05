Lee Greenwood Announces '40 Years Of Hits' Tour Dates

Country music legend Lee Greenwood has announced dates for his upcoming "40 Years Of Hits" Tour.

The 40-plus date tour will kick off on January 15 as part of the Country Music Cruise in Florida. It will conclude on September 24 at Western Park Amp in Vernal, Utah.

"This announcement is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a record year for us," said Greenwood. "I have not done such a major tour in many years, normally it is one or two in a row and back home. This tour is going to have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between."

40 Years of Hits Tour Dates:

Jan. 15-18 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise

Feb. 25 — Reidsville, N.C. @ Showcase Theater

Feb. 26 — Liberty, N.C. @ Showcase Theater

March 4 — Newberry, S.C. @ Opera House

March 5 -— Columbia, Tenn. @ The Mulehouse

March 9 — Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Fest

March 10 — Daytona, Fla. @ Full Throttle Bike Week

March 12 — Weirsdale, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Opry

March 13 — Ft Pierce, Fla. @ Sunrise Theater

March 22 — Crossville, Tenn. @ Palace Theater

March 31 — Wausau, Wisc. @ Grand Theater

April 1 — Sheboygan, Wisc. @ Weill Center

April 2 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Pablo Center

April 8 — Watseka, Ill. @ Watseka Theater

April 9 — St Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

April 28 — Mayetta, Kans. @ Prairie Band Casino

April 29 — Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino

April 30 — Onamia, Minn. @ Grand Casino

May 1 — Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridgeview Center

May 12 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Pabst Theater

May 13 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theater

May 14 — Marion, Ill. @ Civic Center

June 24 — Fredericksburg, Texas @ Rockbox Theater

July 4 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Countess

July 7 — Clayton, N.Y. @ Opera House

July 8 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino

July 9 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino

July 10 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen

July 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen

Aug. 3 — Albert Lea, Minn. @ Freeborn County Fair

Sept. 17 — Lodi, Calif. @ Grape Fest

Sept. 22 — Richfield, Utah @ RHS Theater

Sept. 23 — Cedar City, Utah @ Heritage Theater

Sept. 24 — Vernal, Utah @ Western Park Amp

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

