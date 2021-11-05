European Markets Settle Higher On Upbeat U.S. Jobs Data

The major European stock shook off early lethargy on Friday, gradually picking up steam as the session progressed before finishing solidly higher.

The markets saw little movement ahead of closely watched U.S. employment data - but the markets marched firmly into the green after those jobs numbers came in much better than expected, reinforcing the global economic recovery.

The Labor Department report said non-farm payroll employment surged by 531,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent - both easily exceeding forecasts.

For the day, Germany's DAX added 24.71 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 16,054.36, while London's FTSE gained 24.05 points or 0.33 percent to close at 7,303.96 and the CAC 40 in France rose 53.00 points or 0.76 percent to end at 7,040.79.

In Germany, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft plummeted 6.65 percent, while MTU Aero Engines surged 6.52 percent, HelloFresh tumbled 5.21 percent, Airbus spiked 4.61 percent, Deutsche Post sank 3.12 percent, Volkswagen jumped 2.71 percent, Bayerische Motoren rallied 2.07 percent, Deutsche Telekom gained 1.32 percent and Deutsche Bank added 0.78 percent.

In London, Rolls-Royce surged 5.82 percent, while Darktrace tumbled 3.59 percent, Compass Group spiked 3.22 percent, Associated British Foods rallied 2.14 percent, Royal Dutch Shell jumped 1.53 percent, British American Tobacco climbed 1.25 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment dropped 0.97 percent, Prudential perked 0.48 percent and Tesco eased 0.09 percent.

In France, Accor spiked 5.97 percent, while Airbus jumped 4.50 percent, Worldline accelerated 3.81 percent, Vinci improved 2.46 percent, Sanofi sank 1.37 percent, Credit Agricole collected 1.01 percent, Societe Generale added 0.94 percent, Schneider Electric fell 0.44 percent and Vivendi was up 0.27 percent.

In economic news, Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in September, according to data published on Friday by Eurostat. Retail turnover declined 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1 percent increase in August. Economists had forecast sales to advance 0.3 percent. On a yearly basis, retail turnover growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in September from 1.5 percent in August.

French payroll employment increased for the third straight quarter, statistical office Insee revealed on Friday. Private payroll employment increased 0.5 percent or 96,100 in Q3. Employment had advanced 1.4 percent in the second quarter and 0.8 percent in the first quarter. At the end of September, private payroll employment exceeded its pre-crisis level by 185,600 jobs or 0.9 percent.

Germany industrial production declined unexpectedly in September on supply bottlenecks, figures from Destatis revealed on Friday. Industrial production dropped 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, but slower than the revised 3.5 percent decline seen in August. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 1 percent. On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 1 percent after the 2.2 percent gain in August.

