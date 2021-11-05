VA Will Now Have To Conduct Tests To Find Therapeutic Sides Of Marijuana

The US Department of Veteran Affair (VA) will now be required to conduct clinical trials to find out the therapeutic properties of marijuana , according to a new bill passed by a House Committee. The vote was sponsored by Rep. Lou Correa and the vote ended 18-11 as all democrats voted for and all republicans voted against the legislation.

The rule, known as the The VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act makes sure that the VA regularly conducts research on the therapeutic properties of marijuana as a cure for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and chronic pain.

Correa told Marijuana Moment, "Our veterans are no strangers to confronting challenges, and that's why Congress needs to explore alternative treatment options. The VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2021 meets veterans where they already are and opens a new door for federal policy that supports treatment options preferred by veterans."

Expressing the importance of using the Congress' resources and finding out new ways to find cures to the problems that have been bothering those who have served the country. Taking a dig at the Republicans voters, he said, "To not support this legislation would be to defer once again our obligation to care for those who have sacrificed so much to help protect our nation."

In a hearing of the committee last month, the Biden administration also showed resistance against the bill. Another bill, which will be presented in front of the House is the infrastructure bill that, if passed, will allow the researchers to use any state-allowed marijuana from any state-legal dispensary instead of always relying on government farmed products.

Another similar amendment bill which was rejected by the House was presented by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks which, in a more conservative manner, puts forward the same question. However, disagreeing with the political opponent, Miller-Meeks said, "Congressman Correa and I agree. However, his bill takes an overly prescriptive approach to requiring the VA conduct research on medical marijuana."

