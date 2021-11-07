Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced a co-headlining tour for early next year.
"The Young Guns Tour" will kick of on January 21 at House of Blues in Chicago, Illinois, and conclude on March 5 in Indio, California.
Tickets are on sale now.
"We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September," Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. "As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."
"People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n' roll is definitely very much alive and well," Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle added. "We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there's a lot to prove."
"Young Guns" Tour Dates:
Jan. 21 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Jan. 24 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Jan. 25 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Jan. 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Jan. 28 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Jan. 29 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Jan. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Feb. 1 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Feb. 2 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 4 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Feb. 5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Feb. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Feb. 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando
Feb. 12 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant
Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Feb. 16 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Feb. 20 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Feb. 22 - Boise, ID @ Revolution
Feb. 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Feb. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Feb. 27 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
March 1 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
March 4 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
March 5 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Casino
(Photo: Travis Shin)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News