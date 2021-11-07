Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced a co-headlining tour for early next year.

"The Young Guns Tour" will kick of on January 21 at House of Blues in Chicago, Illinois, and conclude on March 5 in Indio, California.

Tickets are on sale now.

"We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September," Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. "As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."

"People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n' roll is definitely very much alive and well," Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle added. "We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there's a lot to prove."

"Young Guns" Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Jan. 24 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Jan. 25 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 28 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Jan. 29 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Jan. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Feb. 1 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Feb. 2 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 4 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Feb. 5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Feb. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Feb. 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

Feb. 12 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 16 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Feb. 20 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb. 22 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

Feb. 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Feb. 27 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

March 1 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 4 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

March 5 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Casino

