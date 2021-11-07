Singapore Stock Market May Extend Friday's Gains

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,240-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is firm as they get to react to better than expected employment data from the United States and the corresponding bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the industrial sector.

For the day, the index gained 22.65 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 3,242.34 after trading between 3,225.16 and 3,248.07. Volume was 1.4 billion shares worth 1.3 billion Singapore dollars. There were 238 decliners and 236 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT increased 0.32 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Singapore Press Holdings all rose 0.47 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International tumbled 1.73 percent, DBS Group collected 0.25 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.64 percent, Jardine Matheson surged 3.40 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.38 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 0.84 percent, Singapore Airlines rallied 0.96 percent, Singapore Exchange and UOL Group both lost 0.42 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.26 percent, SingTel soared 2.01 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.39 percent, United Overseas Bank spiked 1.43 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.89 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.01 percent and City Developments, CapitaLand, SATS and SembCorp Industries were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened sharply higher on Friday, faded somewhat as the day progressed but still ended solidly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 203.72 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 36,327.95, while the NASDAQ added 31.28 points or 0.20 percent to close at 15,971.59 and the S&P 500 rose 17.47 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,697.53. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent, the S&P jumped 2 percent and the Dow gained 1.4 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employment increased by more than expected in October.

The Labor Department described the job growth as widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

Signals from the Federal Reserve suggesting it is not in a hurry to raise interests also continued to generate buying interest even as the central bank begins scaling back its asset purchases.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside Friday as traders continued to digest news that OPEC and its allies decided to stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December delivery jumped $2.46 or 3.1 percent to $81.27 a barrel.

