Japan Leading Index Falls In September

Japan's leading index decreased in September, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 99.7 in September from 101.3 in August. This was the lowest since February, when it was 98.9.

The coincident index decreased to 87.5 in September from 91.3 in the previous month. This was the lowest since September last year.

The lagging index declined to 94.9 in September from 94.1 in the prior month. In July, the index was 95.2.

Economic News

