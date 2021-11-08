European Economics Preview: Eurozone Investor Confidence Data Due

Investor sentiment data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is seen at 2.7 percent, down from 2.8 percent in September.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is set to issue manufacturing output for September. Output had declined 0.6 percent on month in August.

At 4.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial and construction output data and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is expected to fall 0.9 percent annually after easing 1.4 percent in August.

In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Hungary. Economists forecast the trade deficit to narrow to EUR 62 million from EUR 751 million in August.

Half an hour later, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The investor confidence index is forecast to decline to 15.5 in November from 16.9 in the previous month.

