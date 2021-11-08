Ireland Construction Growth Rises In October

Ireland's construction sector growth improved in October, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.9 in October from 56.3 in September. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

The overall growth was driven by commercial activity. Meanwhile, housing activity growth eased and civil engineering activity declined at a softer pace.

New increased in October and staffing level expanded. The rate of purchasing activity eased to the lowest in six months.

The sentiment regarding the 12-month outlook improved in October.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in October. Input price inflation rose to record high in October.

"Having eased over the summer months following the post-lockdown snap back in activity in Q2, the headline PMI rose slightly last month, signalling a modest re-acceleration in the pace of overall construction activity growth at the beginning of the fourth quarter," Simon Barry, chief economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank, said.

