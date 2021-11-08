Taiwan Exports Rises More Than Expected In October

Taiwan's exports rose more than expected in October, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday.

Exports increased 24.6 percent year-on-year in October, after a 29.2 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 24.4 percent.

Exports of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics & rubber and articles thereof, machinery increased in October.

Imports advanced to 37.2 percent annually in October, after a 40.4 percent rise in the previous month, while the rate was expected to rise to 30.7 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $6.122 billion in October. Economists had expected a surplus of $6.63 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.