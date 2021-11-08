Czech Industrial Production Falls; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

The Czech Republic's industrial production declined and construction output increased in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to deficit in September, as imports increased and exports declined.

Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.4 percent fall in August. Economists had forecast a 0.9 percent fall.

Manufacturing output fell 4.8 percent yearly in September.

Meanwhile mining and quarrying output increased 6.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in September.

Industrial new orders decreased 1.2 percent year-on-year in September.

Construction output rose a working-day adjusted 2.2 percent annually in September.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output rose 0.4 percent monthly in September.

Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade balance registered a deficit of CZK 13.293 billion in September versus a surplus of CZK 33.925 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a deficit of CZK 62.0 billion.

In August, the trade deficit was CZK 27.673 billion.

Exports fell 2.8 percent annually in September and imports grew 12.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports decreased 2.2 percent in September and imports fell by 2.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.