Ireland Industrial Production Rises In September

Ireland's manufacturing output increased in September after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Manufacturing output rose a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent month-on-month in September, after a 4.4 percent decline in August.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 46.9 percent in September, following a 26.9 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial production rose 3.5 monthly in September, after a 4.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Industrial production gained 44.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover increased 1.6 percent monthly in September and gained 58.1 percent from a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 59.4 percent yearly in September and rose 54.5 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.