US Reopening Borders To Fully Vaccinated Travelers From Abroad

Monday, the United States will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers for the first time in nearly 20 months.

Restrictions on travelers from abroad had come into effect in March last year to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, affecting non-US citizens from across the globe, separating families and stalling tourism.

As per the new vaccination policy that the White House and CDC announced last month, from November 8, US-bound foreign national air travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson said that exceptions to this policy will be extremely limited, which includes children under 18 and certain individuals in countries where vaccines are not yet readily accessible.

The updated travel guidelines also include new protocols around testing. Unvaccinated travelers - whether U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals - will now need to test within one day of departure.

Fully vaccinated travelers will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.

The White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said that the new travel policy applies to both international air travel and land travel.

International travel spending had reportedly decreased by 79 percent during the pandemic, with the United States last year welcoming less than a quarter of the foreigners who visited the country in 2019.

A survey by Morning Consult among consumers from 11 to understand how they may plan travel differently than they did before the pandemic says travel and hospitality brands shouldn't expect an immediate return to pre-pandemic levels. Most travelers will wait until at least summer 2022 to visit the United States, and are uncertain about their plans over the possibility of a new Covid-19 wave, according to the survey.

Canada, Mexico, Britain, China, Brazil, Germany and France are the countries that send the most travelers to the United States in a typical year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News