Wall Street Aims To Open Higher

Trading on this week might be impacted by reaction to reports on producer and consumer prices and consumer sentiment. Quarterly earnings also might get the special attention of investors.

Investor Movement Index as well as a slew of Fed speeches will be the highlight on Monday.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mixed.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 71.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 7.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Friday in positive territory. The Dow climbed 203.72 points or 0.6 percent to 36,327.95, the Nasdaq edged up 31.28 points or 0.2 percent to 15,971.59 and the S&P 500 rose 17.47 points or 0.4 percent to 4,697.53.

On the economic front, Investor Movement Index for October will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the IMX was at 8.66. A three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will participate in the virtual Taking Stock of New Fed and ECB Monetary Policy Frameworks panel hosted by the Brookings Institution at 9.00 am ET.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Kenneth Montgomery to give welcome remarks before the virtual conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 10.00 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to give opening remarks before virtual Gender and the Economy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board at 10.30 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker to speak on the economic outlook before virtual event of the Economic Club of New York at 12.00 pm ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to speak on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the OESA 2021 Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption at 1.50 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese stocks ended a tad higher.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 7.06 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,498.63 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 106.74 points, or 0.43 percent, at 24,763.77.

Japanese shares ended in the red. The Nikkei average slipped 104.52 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish at 29,507.05 as investors looked ahead to a slew of quarterly earnings results due this week. The broader Topix index ended 0.30 percent lower at 2,035.22.

Australian ended marginally lower.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 15.30 points or 0.22 percent. The German DAX is losing 27.15 points or 0.17 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 0.11 points or 0.00 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 25.74 points or 0.21 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.081 percent.

