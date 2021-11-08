World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Asian stock market sentiment was weak despite double-digit export growth recorded in China. European stocks mostly declined as earnings disappointments and inflationary fears dampened sentiment. American stock futures are in mildly positive territory amidst uncertainty ahead of the crucial inflation data later in the week. Dollar Index has dipped from the high levels on Friday post the strong payrolls data. Bond yields advanced. Crude oil prices firmed up in the backdrop of passage of the U.S. Infrastructure Bill and the sentiment surrounding growth in China's exports. Gold edged up. Cryptocurrencies have moved up in market capitalization. Bitcoin is trading just below $66,000, while Ethereum is close to the all-time high of $4,762.30 touched a few hours ago.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,407.20, up 0.22%

S&P 500 at 4,701.70, up 0.09%

Germany's DAX at 16,024.75, down 0.18%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,299.70, down 0.06%

France's CAC 40 at 7,056.41, up 0.22%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,358.77, down 0.10%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,507.05, down 0.35%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,452.20, down 0.06%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,498.63, up 0.20%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,763.77, down 0.43%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1568, up 0.02%

GBPUSD at 1.3495 up 0.00%

USDJPY at 113.47, up 0.07%

AUDUSD at 0.7405, up 0.05%

USDCAD at 1.2445, down 0.07%

Dollar Index at 94.26, down 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.485%, up 2.17%

Germany at -0.2640%, up 5.04%

France at 0.080%, up 28.23%

U.K. at 0.8765%, up 3.73%

Japan at 0.058%, down 3.33%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (December) at $82.53, up 1.55%

Brent Oil Futures (January) at $83.83 up 1.32%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,817.35, up 0.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $65,860.68, up 6.56%

Ethereum at $4,731.08, up 3.24%

Binance Coin at $643.97, down 2.79%

Solana at $243.68, down 3.29%

Cardano at $2.04, up 2.38%

