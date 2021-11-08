London Scientists Mix Medicines To Find Cure For Critical Brain Cancer

Scientists of the Institute of Cancer Research, London have been able to successfully combine two cancer drugs to help treat children with Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a type of brain cancer that has proven to be extremely fatal for children. The cancer cells can evolve really quickly and can they mutate to resist the treatment.



The story first revealed in the Cancer Discovery, where, Prof. Chris Jones, a professor of pediatric brain tumor biology at the ICR, said, "We now have a much better understanding of the ways that DIPG brain tumors can mutate, and how they can evolve resistance to treatment with a single drug. It has allowed us to identify what we hope could become a successful new combination treatment for this terrible disease."



The researchers are using two cancer medicines dasatinib, which is used for leukemia, and trametinib, which is used for melanoma to successfully increase the chances of slowing down DIPG. These drugs are known as MEK inhibitors.



During the research, Trametinib had little effect on the cells, but when mixed with Dasatinib, the combination "had a much greater effect than would have been expected by adding the effects of the two drugs together."



"Our findings will need to be validated further in the lab, but because we are using existing approved drugs that we know are safe, we hope it won't be too long before the new treatment enters clinical trials"



"These promising results have emboldened us to keep analyzing patient samples and modelling their treatment response because it shows how specific some of the treatments are that we're needing to develop," added Jones.



Chief Executive of the institute, Prof. Kristian Helin, said, "It's vital that we can continue to identify ways to overcome cancer's ability to adapt and evolve in children's cancers such as DIPG - so we can bring forward new treatments for young cancer patients who so desperately need them."



The research is expected to enter trial phase soon. If the scientists can replicate the same amount of success during trials, the children who inevitably perish from this illness will have another shot at life.

