New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Jumps 10.1% In October

The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 10.1 percent on month in October, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - accelerating from the 1.0 percent gain in September.

Spending in the core retail industries climbed 8.7 percent on month.

By spending category, the movements were: durables, up NZ$149 million (11.5 percent); fuel, up NZ$69 million (16.3 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), up NZ$40 million (26.9 percent); apparel, up NZ$35 million (18.6 percent); and consumables, down NZ$6 million (0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic retail card spending dropped 7.6 percent after sinking 14.9 percent in the previous month.

