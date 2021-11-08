South Korea Shares Poised To Halt Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 25 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,960-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the chemical companies, gains from the oil stocks and mixed performances from the financials and tech shares.

For the day, the index slipped 9.07 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,960.20 after trading between 2,930.90 and 2,968.18. Volume was 551 million shares worth 10.2 trillion won. There were 502 gainers and 352 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.13 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.36 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.23 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.57 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.41 percent, SK Hynix added 0.47 percent, Naver sank 0.61 percent, Samsung SDI declined 1.46 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.91 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.37 percent, S-Oil improved 0.50 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.21 percent, POSCO slid 0.18 percent, KEPCO rallied 2.81 percent, Kia Motors was up 0.11 percent and Hyundai Motor and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

