Thai Stock Market Predicted To Halt Slide

The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, although it has given up less than a single point in that time. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,625-point plateau although it may bounce higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the and energy stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 0.09 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,626.13 after trading between 1,621.35 and 1,635.62. Volume was 29.480 billion shares worth 86.639 billion baht. There were 1,057 decliners and 740 gainers, with 465 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 3.44 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.39 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.42 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 0.56 percent, BTS Group gathered 0.53 percent, CP All Public jumped 1.53 percent, Delta Electronics plummeted 13.50 percent, Gulf tumbled 2.34 percent, IRPC climbed 1.46 percent, Kasikornbank improved 1.36 percent, Krung Thai Bank spiked 1.72 percent, Krung Thai Card fell 0.43 percent, PTT accelerated 2.68 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 1.28 percent, PTT Global Chemical rallied 1.23 percent, SCG Packaging increased 0.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was up 0.38 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.25 percent, True Corporation retreated 1.07 percent and TTB Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

Market Analysis