Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering just over 4 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,535-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 3.68 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 1,535.41 after trading between 1,531.42 and 1,538.12. Volume was 3.102 billion shares worth 2.132 billion ringgit. There were 571 decliners and 415 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata improved 0.26 percent, while Dialog Group soared 3.18 percent, Genting strengthened 0.98 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.28 percent, Hartalega Holdings accelerated 1.92 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 1.06 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.56 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.94 percent, Maxis lost 0.85 percent, MISC added 0.43 percent, MRDIY rose 0.27 percent, Petronas Dagangan surged 4.44 percent, PPB Group gained 0.34 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.10 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.19 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.98 percent, Telekom Malaysia spiked 2.00 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.62 percent, Top Glove plummeted 3.23 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Hong Leong Financial, Sime Darby, CIMB Group, Maybank and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

