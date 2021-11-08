Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Add To Its Winnings

The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 45 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,260-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index collected 21.56 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 3,263.90 after trading between 3,250.39 and 3,270.65. Volume was 1.43 billion shares worth 1.30 billion Singapore dollars. There were 246 gainers and 216 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT lost 0.64 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust increased 0.46 percent, City Developments gained 0.55 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 1.86 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.59 percent, DBS Group strengthened 0.96 percent, Genting Singapore soared 2.53 percent, Keppel Corp climbed 1.52 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.93 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.25 percent, SATS spiked 2.39 percent, SembCorp Industries gathered 1.46 percent, Singapore Airlines surged 3.60 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 0.94 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering eased 0.26 percent, SingTel rallied 1.57 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 1.34 percent, Wilmar International dipped 0.45 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding accelerated 2.33 percent and CapitaLand, Thai Beverage and Jardine Matheson were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

