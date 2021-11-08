Japan Has Y1,033.7 Billion Current Account Surplus In September

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,033.7 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1,060.1 billion yen and was down from 1,665.6 billion yen in August.

Imports jumped 41.6 percent on year to 7.137 trillion yen, while exports gained an annual 16.1 percent to 6.907 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 229.9 billion yen.

The capital account had a deficit of 187.7 billion yen in September and the financial account saw a surplus of 2,760.3 billion yen.

