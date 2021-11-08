China Bourse Expected To Crack 3,500-Point Barrier

The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,500-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the properties and resource stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 7.06 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,498.63 after trading between 3,484.24 and 3,507.27. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 11.56 points or 0.48 percent to end at 2,417.97.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.64 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.50 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.22 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.49 percent, Jiangxi Copper jumped 1.77 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) gained 0.36 percent, Yanzhou Coal rallied 2.69 percent, PetroChina gathered 0.61 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.49 percent, Gemdale slid 0.31 percent, Poly Developments spiked 2.78 percent, China Vanke soared 2.75 percent, Beijing Capital Development improved 0.43 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com