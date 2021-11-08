Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 450 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,760-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, mostly on recent momentum and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the stocks and financials were mitigated by support from the oil companies and casinos.

For the day, the index lost 106.74 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 24,763.77 after trading between 24,633.57 and 24,837.77.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 0.63 percent, while Alibaba Group tumbled 1.63 percent, Alibaba Health Info retreated 1.21 percent, ANTA Sports declined 1.04 percent, China Life Insurance soared 2.54 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 0.82 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.07 percent, China Resources Land spiked 2.11 percent, CITIC advanced 0.70 percent, CNOOC gained 0.61 percent, Country Garden surrendered 1.27 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.13 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 5.01 percent, Hang Lung Properties shed 0.45 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.52 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.67 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.95 percent, Li Ning plunged 2.47 percent, Longfor rallied 2.07 percent, Meituan tanked 2.02 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.19 percent, Sands China skyrocketed 7.71 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 0.20 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 1.01 percent, Xiaomi Corporation lost 0.25 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 8.64 percent and AIA Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the session before finishing again at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 104.27 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 36,432.22, while the NASDAQ added 10.77 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,982.36 and the S&P 500 rose 4.17 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,701.70.

The modest strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to news that the House of Representatives has passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent upward trend.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, amid rising optimism about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.66 or 0.8 percent at $81.93 a barrel.

