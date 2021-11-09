Australia Consumer Confidence Index Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see November results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, the index slipped 1.5 percent to a score of 104.6.

Australia also will see September numbers for building permits, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 4.3 percent following the 7.6 percent jump in August.

Japan will provide October figures for machine tool orders; in September, orders surged 71.9 percent on year.

South Korea will see October figures for unemployment; in September, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

China will release October data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 0.7 percent yearly gains in September. Producer prices are expected to spike 12.4 percent on year, up from 10.7 percent in September.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Economic News

