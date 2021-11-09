European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey results and foreign trade data from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for September. Exports are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on a monthly basis following a 1.2 percent fall in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade data is due for September. The foreign trade deficit is forecast to widen to EUR 7.1 billion from EUR 6.7 billion in August.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Hungary. Inflation is seen rising to 6 percent in October from 5.5 percent in September.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases industrial production and new orders data for September.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 20.0 in November from 22.3 in October.

At 8.00 am ET, Romania's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to raise its key rate to 2.00 percent from 1.50 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.