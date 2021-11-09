Philippine GDP Expands More Than Expected In Q3

The Philippine grew more than expected in the third quarter, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority revealed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 7.1 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter, faster than the expected growth of 4.8 percent. But the pace of growth slowed from the second quarter's 12.0 percent expansion.

On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 3.8 percent, which was also bigger than the expected rate of 1.2 percent.

On the demand side, household consumption grew 7.1 percent and government spending gained 13.6 percent in the third quarter. Gross fixed capital formation logged a sharp growth of 22 percent.

At the same time, exports and imports rose 9.0 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

