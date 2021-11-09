Estonia Trade Balance Swing To Deficit In September

Estonia's trade balance swung to deficit in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 75 million in September versus a surplus of EUR 18 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 117 million.

Exports grew 30.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 45.0 percent rise in August.

Imports rose 37.0 percent yearly in September, after a 41.0 percent growth in the previous month.

"In September, trade figures reached a new record. Export and import values are the highest ever: this is connected with continuing price increases as well as growth in trade volumes," Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

