Denmark Trade Surplus Rises In September

Denmark's trade surplus increased in September, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 12.8 billion in September from DKK 12.2 billion in August.

Exports and imports increased by 4.6 percent, each monthly in September.

The goods trade surplus fell to DKK 4.2 billion in September from DKK 5.9 billion in August. Goods exports rose 3.9 percent and imports gained 6.8 percent.

The surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 8.5 billion in September from DKK 6.3 billion in the previous month. Exports increased 5.7 percent and imports rose 1.3 percent.

The current account surplus increased to DKK 16.1 billion in September from DKK 15.1 billion in August.

